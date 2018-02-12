How To Write The Perfect Love Letter

With the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan, Sally Hawkins, Colin Firth and Juliet Stevenson performing live renditions of letters past to packed-out venues, the letter is in rude health among both A-list actors and the public consciousness. Many of their readings are love letters, including correspondence between Napoleon and Josephine, Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, and a heartrending exchange between a mother and JK Rowling.

Alas, the inspiration from these famous letters only travels so far. Royal Mail recently conducted a poll suggesting that more than 40% of us are apprehensive about being mocked for expressing our affections through the post, and almost one-fifth said they were uncertain how to structure a letter. A further five percent were even worried about their poor handwriting. And yet, out of the 2,000 people surveyed, over a third expressed a desire to write a love letter. So I’ve been working with Royal Mail on a list of 25 tips that may lessen their fears and improve their chances of success.

Some of them are obvious – don’t refer to previous dalliances, and avoid scary green ink – but others may be less so: take your time, don’t be needy and remember your sense of humour. And write sober – or if you want to write drunk one night, check it over with your hangover before sending the next morning.

Then there are some more specific suggestions. It’s OK to borrow some words from the similarly smitten – Beethoven perhaps, writing to his immortal beloved: ‘Never another one can own my heart, never – Never!’ Or take some clues from the famous letter Johnny Cash wrote to his wife June Carter Cash for her 65th birthday in 1994 (he admitted that sometimes they irritate each other, and perhaps take each other for granted, but he ended with a flourish: ‘You influence me for the better, the #1 Earthly reason for my existence.’) And you can’t go wrong if you follow the advice of Jane Austen, who believed that you should write as you speak – naturally, faithfully.