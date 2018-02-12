Ever watch ‘Hunted’ and feel convinced you could win the show? But can’t apply to compete because, y’know, it’d mean having to spend an entire month on the run?

If - like us - this is something you grapple with a lot, we’ve got some news to brighten up your day.

The makers of the Channel 4 show have announced plans for a live experience in London, inviting fans to take on the Hunters - for a far more feasible time of just 90 minutes.

Opening in May, ‘The Hunted Experience’ will give you the chance to try your hand at evading capture on the streets of London.