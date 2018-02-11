Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre At Screening Of His Own Film

Idris Elba could have proposed to his girlfriend anywhere in the world, but instead he chose to get down on bended-knee at a screening of one of his own films.

The actor popped the question to partner Sabrina Dhowre on Saturday (10 February) as they watched a preview of his directorial debut ‘Yardie’ at the Rio Cinema in east London.

The proposal was captured on video by fellow cinema-goers who couldn’t quite believe they were watching one of the country’s most famous actors ask his girlfriend to marry him.