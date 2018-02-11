Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre At Screening Of His Own Film

Idris Elba could have proposed to his girlfriend anywhere in the world, but instead he chose to get down on bended-knee at a screening of one of his own films.
The actor popped the question to partner Sabrina Dhowre on Saturday (10 February) as they watched a preview of his directorial debut ‘Yardie’ at the Rio Cinema in east London.
The proposal was captured on video by fellow cinema-goers who couldn’t quite believe they were watching one of the country’s most famous actors ask his girlfriend to marry him.
In the clip, which was posted online by David Marsden-Sainou, Idris can be seen down on one knee, before Sabrina is heard saying yes, much to the delight of the audience.
The cinema later confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film.”
It is believed Idris began dating Sabrina - a model and former Miss Vancouver - in early 2017.
It will be Idris’s third wedding, having previously been married to Hanne Norgaard and Sonya Hamlin.