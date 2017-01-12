If there’s a notable gap in your diary on the 14th February, A-list actor Idris Elba might just have the solution.

Idris is offering you the chance to be his Valentine’s Day date, promising “a night you will not forget”as part of a charity raffle.

Entrants will be helping to raise money for the charity W.E. Can Lead, which works to help “empower and educate girls throughout Africa” become future leaders.

Twitter/Idris Elba Idris Elba

Teasing what the lucky winner - and “a lucky friend” - can expect, he explains in a video: “We’ll get things started with cocktails, or perhaps champagne.

“And once we’re feeling comfortable you can order whatever your heart desires.”

“Whatever your heart desires” apparently includes “truffles”, “steak” or even “pepper soup and fufu”, adding: “You can pound the yams. And you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams.”

We’re not even sure what Idris means by that, in all honesty, but that promise was enough to get us to enter the competition immediately.

Hey, it beats a Valentine’s Day dash to Nando’s with someone you matched with on Tinder a day earlier, right?

Twitter/Idris Elba This could literally be your Valentine's Day view

To be in with a chance of spending your Valentine’s Day in the presence of Idris actual Elba, head to omaze.com/idris, where donations start at a minimum of $10 (roughly £8.15), which would bag you 100 entries into the draw.

Will YOU be my Valentine? I promise, you can order whatever your heart desires. All for a good cause. To #WIN... https://t.co/6WN0OECPUt pic.twitter.com/YFlPI3djKt — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 11, 2017

Other goodies up for grabs depending on how much you’re willing to donate include signed Idris t-shirts and tickets to the premiere of his new film, ‘The Dark Tower’.

Idris is newly-single, having split from the mother of his two-year-old son, Naiyana Garth last year.

He was recently forced to deny rumours he was dating Madonna, following reports the two had been spotted locking lips after he made his kickboxing debut.

Idris Elba Photos

Idris Elba Photos

1 of 65 2013 Toronto International Film Festival - Guess Portrait Studio - Day 4 TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 08: Idris Elba at Guess Portrait Studio on Day 4 during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Bell Lightbox on September 8, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Charles Leonio/Getty Images for Guess) Share this slide:

Getty Images