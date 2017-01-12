If there’s a notable gap in your diary on the 14th February, A-list actor Idris Elba might just have the solution.
Idris is offering you the chance to be his Valentine’s Day date, promising “a night you will not forget”as part of a charity raffle.
Entrants will be helping to raise money for the charity W.E. Can Lead, which works to help “empower and educate girls throughout Africa” become future leaders.
Teasing what the lucky winner - and “a lucky friend” - can expect, he explains in a video: “We’ll get things started with cocktails, or perhaps champagne.
“And once we’re feeling comfortable you can order whatever your heart desires.”
“Whatever your heart desires” apparently includes “truffles”, “steak” or even “pepper soup and fufu”, adding: “You can pound the yams. And you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams.”
We’re not even sure what Idris means by that, in all honesty, but that promise was enough to get us to enter the competition immediately.
Hey, it beats a Valentine’s Day dash to Nando’s with someone you matched with on Tinder a day earlier, right?
To be in with a chance of spending your Valentine’s Day in the presence of Idris actual Elba, head to omaze.com/idris, where donations start at a minimum of $10 (roughly £8.15), which would bag you 100 entries into the draw.
Other goodies up for grabs depending on how much you’re willing to donate include signed Idris t-shirts and tickets to the premiere of his new film, ‘The Dark Tower’.
Idris is newly-single, having split from the mother of his two-year-old son, Naiyana Garth last year.
He was recently forced to deny rumours he was dating Madonna, following reports the two had been spotted locking lips after he made his kickboxing debut.