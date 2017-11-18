Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale looks set to be a late addition to the ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ line-up.
The Sun has reported the politician will enter the jungle a few days into the new series, which kicks off on Sunday (19 November).
They have claimed she will head to Australia this week, amid a tumultuous period for her party.
Her stand-in replacement Alex Rowley was forced to quit this week, with Richard Leonard since announced as the party’s new leader.
Kezia, who left her role in August, would become the first politician to take on the ITV reality series since former Conservative MP Edwina Currie in 2014, who followed in the footsteps of Nadine Dorries and Lembit Öpik.
ITV is staying silent for now, with a spokesperson for the show telling HuffPost UK: “We’re not commenting on these reports.”
Kezia’s office also failed to respond with comment when we contacted them.
If she does join camp, she will not be the only political figure in there, as Boris Johnson’s father Stanley is among the contestants who have already been confirmed for the series.
Joining him on the line-up are comedian Shappi Khorsandi, YouTuber Jack Maynard, footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah, professional boxer Amir Khan, ‘Coronation Street’ star Jennie McAlpine, soap hunk Jamie Lomas, Toff from ‘Made In Chelsea’, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White and former footballer Dennis Wise.
Other celebs rumoured to be making a late entrance part include rugby star Ben Cohen, tennis champ Boris Becker and former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Charlotte Crosby, who previously claimed to have been “banned” from the show.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ returns on Sunday 19 November at 9pm on ITV.