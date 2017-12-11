‘I’m A Celebrity’ stars Amir Khan and Iain Lee shared an uncomfortable exchange on ‘Extra Camp’, after the boxer confronted him about accusations he’d bullied him.
Things got tense between the pair as they were reunited on ITV2 spin-off show, following Sunday (10 December) night’s final.
Amir - along with fellow campmates Dennis Wise, Jamie Lomas and Rebekah Vardy - had faced allegations from viewers they had bullied Iain during their time in the jungle.
However, Amir was determined to set the record straight to Iain, in no uncertain terms.
As host Scarlett Moffatt told Jamie how she “loved watching [Jamie’s] bromance with Amir and Dennis”, she asked if they were going to stay friends.
Amir then yelled across from the other side of the studio, saying: “Definitely. And Iain. We’re not bullies, we’re not bullies, mate.”
Iain was clearly taken aback by his comments given it was viewers on the outside who’d made the accusation, and insisted: “I’ve never used that word. No.”
Amir replied: “Anyway, we’ll talk about that later.”
Dennis had previously spoken out to deny claims he and the others had bullied Iain, telling ‘Good Morning Britain’: “I’m a little shocked with what’s happened. We’ve got on very well and it’s really interesting because I think ITV wouldn’t allow [bullying] anyway. It’s something I don’t think they’d ever allow.”
Fellow campmate Rebekah Vardy also previously addressed the matter on ‘Extra Camp’, saying: “I don’t have a problem with him. There’s no issues. There’s no divides in the camp.
“I was the one, who if he was feeling down, tried to pick him up. It’s just so bent out of context, massively blown out of proportion.”
Sunday’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ final saw ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo crowned Queen Of The Jungle, with Jamie and Iain following in second and third place respectively.