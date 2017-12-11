‘I’m A Celebrity’ stars Amir Khan and Iain Lee shared an uncomfortable exchange on ‘Extra Camp’, after the boxer confronted him about accusations he’d bullied him.

Things got tense between the pair as they were reunited on ITV2 spin-off show, following Sunday (10 December) night’s final.

Amir - along with fellow campmates Dennis Wise, Jamie Lomas and Rebekah Vardy - had faced allegations from viewers they had bullied Iain during their time in the jungle.

However, Amir was determined to set the record straight to Iain, in no uncertain terms.