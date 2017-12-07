'I'm A Celebrity' Fans Call For Dennis Wise To Be Removed Over Iain Lee Bullying Accusations

‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ bosses are facing calls to remove Dennis Wise from the jungle, after viewers accused him of bullying Iain Lee.
Fans of the ITV reality series were left outraged after watching an uncomfortable exchange between them, over Iain’s performances in the Bushtucker Trials.
During Wednesday (6 December) night’s show, Dennis told Iain he had a “problem” with him doing the latest trial, as he had said “Get me out of here!” during two previous ones.
“What I don’t want to do is we have no dinner and so….” Dennis said.
“OK, but I also got 11 stars on one,” Iain interrupted.
Dennis then said: “I get that but you’ve also said ‘get me out of here’ twice; out of the three you’ve done you failed…”
Correcting him, Iain went on: “No, I failed one of them, the other was a challenge.”
Dennis then concluded: “If you come back with nothing everyone will be upset.”
Iain then offered to withdraw from the trial, but said if he was not allowed to do any others during his remaining time in the jungle, it would be “unfair”.
Dennis then hit back, saying: “Well Iain, the problem is you’ve gone a couple of times and you’ve come back with nothing, so that causes me a slight issue.”
The row was the latest in a long line of incidents between the pair, and left viewers feeling it was time for ITV to step in and take action:
HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and is awaiting a response.
Evicted campmate Rebekah Vardy previously denied claims she had bullied Iain during her time in the jungle, saying the accusations had left her unable to sleep.
Speaking on ‘Extra Camp’, she said: “Last night, he was one of the reasons I didn’t sleep. Obviously I knew what had been said, and it really upset me to be portrayed as a bully.
“I had so many conversations with Iain where I tried to pick him up, I practically force fed him when he didn’t want to eat,” she said.
“I don’t have a problem with him. There’s no issues. There’s no divides in the camp.”
She continued: “I was the one, who if he was feeling down, tried to pick him up. It’s just so bent out of context, massively blown out of proportion.”
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV.