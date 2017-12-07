'I'm A Celebrity' Fans Call For Dennis Wise To Be Removed Over Iain Lee Bullying Accusations

‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ bosses are facing calls to remove Dennis Wise from the jungle, after viewers accused him of bullying Iain Lee. Fans of the ITV reality series were left outraged after watching an uncomfortable exchange between them, over Iain’s performances in the Bushtucker Trials.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Dennis Wise

During Wednesday (6 December) night’s show, Dennis told Iain he had a “problem” with him doing the latest trial, as he had said “Get me out of here!” during two previous ones. “What I don’t want to do is we have no dinner and so….” Dennis said. “OK, but I also got 11 stars on one,” Iain interrupted. Dennis then said: “I get that but you’ve also said ‘get me out of here’ twice; out of the three you’ve done you failed…” Correcting him, Iain went on: “No, I failed one of them, the other was a challenge.”

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Iain Lee

Dennis then concluded: “If you come back with nothing everyone will be upset.” Iain then offered to withdraw from the trial, but said if he was not allowed to do any others during his remaining time in the jungle, it would be “unfair”.

Dennis then hit back, saying: “Well Iain, the problem is you’ve gone a couple of times and you’ve come back with nothing, so that causes me a slight issue.” The row was the latest in a long line of incidents between the pair, and left viewers feeling it was time for ITV to step in and take action:

If Dennis doesn’t go tonight he should be removed for his bullying and mind games that are effecting Iain. This is not acceptable! Horrible to watch! Iain the nation stands by you! #imaceleb — Lucy (@lucieharling) December 6, 2017

#ImACelebrity Dennis and Amir should be axed from the show for blatant bullying and persecution of an individual. Young kids watching the show being taught morals by insensitive morons. — callum thomson 🌐 (@callumcst) December 6, 2017

Please UK lets do the right thing and chuck those bullies Jamie, Dennis and the supreme idiot Amir out of the jungle. Iain to win - a genuine decent guy who is being subjected to awful treatment #ImACeleb — Richard Thomas (@Funky_rich) December 6, 2017

Dennis, Jamie, and Amir need to be given an official warning or removed from the show #ZeroToleranceToBullying @imacelebrity — Grim Squeaker (@Grim_Squeaker_) December 6, 2017

Dennis needs to be removed for his bullying tactics. It was painful to watch this evening. Disgusting behaviour from him. — Maria Antonietta Tro (@antonietta_tro) December 6, 2017

Dennis shouldn’t just be voted out of the jungle but should be REMOVED. Shame on him for publicly shaming someone. Little man syndrome for reaaaaallll #ImACelebrity — sash (@_misssSD) December 6, 2017

I'm going to tweet this again since Twitter deleted it for no reason whatsoever... Dennis Wise is an utter prick. Iain is a twat, yes and a master manipulator BUT Dennis' treatment in that camp is SEVERELY BAD. He needs to be REMOVED by @ITV Its a travesty they haven't already. — Jack Byrne (@TID_JByrne) December 6, 2017

I stg I'll fly to Australia myself and remove Dennis and Jamie from the jungle if they continue to bully Iain. #imaceleb — Bethan Newton-C (@bethan_nc25) December 6, 2017

Reetweet or like this tweet if you’d like im a celeb to remove Dennis for bullying Iain #imaceleb — Stanley Johnson To Win Im A Celeb (@Stanleytowin) December 6, 2017

Amir, Jamie and Dennis are bullies. Cannot believe itv would remove jack from the jungle for something he did 5 years ago but allow 3 men to bully another who is clearly suffering mentally😡😡 #imaceleb — abbie (@AbbieGilliland) December 6, 2017

I can't watch anymore #imaceleb. It's making me feel SO uncomfortable how Dennis and Jamie can sit and BULLY Iain like that!!! Vile! You have so many people behind you Iain, you got this!!!💪🏻 #ImACeleb iain — Robyn Grant (@RobynGrant102) December 7, 2017

@iainlee you are doing fantastic & I hope you win.hate bullies. You could of shouted from roof top why you have gone in there but you haven't. Up most respect for you & Dennis you little Muppet. You are not a star you are bully & should be kicked out @imacelebrity — Makeup By Laila (@Lailaka) December 7, 2017

ITV should be ashamed of themselves allowing Dennis & Amir to bully Iain as much as they do. Everyone of them went into that jungle not knowing their capabilities. We read every day about bullying yet ITV allow this at prime time tv with children watching. — patricia perrott (@triciaperrott) December 7, 2017

HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and is awaiting a response. Evicted campmate Rebekah Vardy previously denied claims she had bullied Iain during her time in the jungle, saying the accusations had left her unable to sleep. Speaking on ‘Extra Camp’, she said: “Last night, he was one of the reasons I didn’t sleep. Obviously I knew what had been said, and it really upset me to be portrayed as a bully. “I had so many conversations with Iain where I tried to pick him up, I practically force fed him when he didn’t want to eat,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with him. There’s no issues. There’s no divides in the camp.” She continued: “I was the one, who if he was feeling down, tried to pick him up. It’s just so bent out of context, massively blown out of proportion.” ‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV.