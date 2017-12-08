All Sections
    'I'm A Celebrity' Fans Rejoice As Dennis Wise Is Voted Off, Following 'Bullying' Accusations

    🎉🎉🎉

    08/12/2017 09:19 GMT

    Fans of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ rejoiced after Dennis Wise was voted off on Thursday (7 December) night. 

    ITV bosses had faced calls to remove the former footballer from the jungle, as viewers accused him of bullying fellow campmate Iain Lee

    However, he was booted off the reality series in the latest public vote, before producers had the chance to do anything. 

    James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
    Dennis Wise was voted off 'I'm A Celebrity'

    After Dennis became the sixth celeb to leave the jungle, fans celebrated his departure on Twitter: 

    Things had gotten tense between Dennis and Iain after an uncomfortable exchange over Iain’s performances in the Bushtucker Trials, where the former footballer said he had a “problem” with him doing the latest challenge. 

    Evicted campmate Rebekah Vardy also previously denied claims she had bullied Iain during her time in the jungle, saying on ‘Extra Camp’: “I don’t have a problem with him. There’s no issues. There’s no divides in the camp.

    “I was the one, who if he was feeling down, tried to pick him up. It’s just so bent out of context, massively blown out of proportion.”

    Jamie Lomas, Jennie McAlpine, Amir Khan, Georgia Toffolo and Iain Lee all currently remain in the jungle, with another eviction due to take place tonight. 

    ‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV, with ‘Extra Camp’ airing straight after on ITV2. 

    'I'm A Celebrity' Winners
