'I'm A Celebrity' Final 2017 - HuffPost Verdict

It’s fair to say this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ hasn’t been on usual form.

A lacklustre cast has led to the least-talked about series in the show’s 15-year history, with the only real discussion points being Jack Maynard’s exit, and the accusations of bullying viewers levelled at Dennis Wise, Amir Khan and Jamie Lomas over their treatment of Iain Lee.

As a result, its taken a knock in the ratings - just seven million tuned into the penultimate episode on Saturday, which will be a blow to ITV given it is was its most popular show following The X Factor’s fall from grace.

But ‘I’m A Celebrity’ seems to have unearthed a star in its winner Georgia Toffolo, who is predicted to earn £5million over the next year - although it remains to be seen if she will go on to become a household name like previous Queens of the Jungle, such as Scarlett Moffatt and Stacey Solomon.

While it hasn’t been a vintage series, Ant and Dec have, of course, been as brilliant as ever, and it often felt like they were the only ones worth tuning in for. And it was fantastic to see Ant on such good form following his rehab stint earlier this year.

Let’s just hope the lads can attract some bigger names - or at least bigger personalities - to the jungle next year.