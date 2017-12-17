Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Iain Lee and his sister Jo Angell

Iain had tweeted to say he was now discovering nasty things that were said behind his back - something which Jo has seemingly corroborated. Replying to one of Iain’s fans on Twitter, she wrote: “Trust me, it wasn’t easy at times. “There was a lot going on behind the scenes and as an anxious person it pushed me to my limits!” She said to another: “Some of us even got to see what went on (and what was said) behind the scenes. It wasn’t pretty.” She added: “I hope that one day in the not-too-distant future Iain and I can tell you the whole story. It’s guaranteed to blow your mind.”

She then retweeted a message from writer Matt Haig that read: “Bullies don’t get to decide whether bullying happened. That’s not how it works. No bully thinks they are one.” Iain had previously gone on record to say he wasn’t bullied by Rebekah Vardy, Amir Khan, Dennis Wise and Jamie Lomas during his time on the jungle, saying on the ‘Coming Out’ show: “There was no bullying going on. “Let’s quash this rumour once and for all. Bullying is a very serious thing. It’s a huge word. There was no bullying whatsoever.”

Iain himself has backtracked on claims he was bullied

However, after certain remarks came to his attention, he later posted on Twitter in response to Rebekah: “I hadn’t seen the comments made behind my back or the ones made by some camp mates when they left. “I still suggest the word bullying is too strong. But.” Iain added he probably won’t be watching the series back, having been left “sad and confused” by some of the clips he’d seen. “I’ve only watched a few clips of the show. The trials were exhilarating. Other bits made me sad and were very confusing. Probably won’t watch the rest,” he said.

Jamie, Dennis, Rebekah and Amir were accused of bullying Iain

Amir Khan and Dennis Wise have both previously spoken out to deny they bullied Iain, while Rebekah admitted the accusations had left her very upset. She said on the ‘Coming Out’ show: “I came out to the biggest shit storm., and you know I don’t get upset about things and you know I’m really strong but I actually cried in the car. It really upset me.”