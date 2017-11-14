The entire line-up may have been spoiled after the stars were snapped arriving in Australia, ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ bosses have officially confirmed this year’s contestants. There are no surprises among the new set of campmates, with all 10 names previously being reported.

Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley will officially be heading into camp alongside professional boxer Amir Khan, ‘Coronation Street’ star Jennie McAlpine, soap hunk Jamie Lomas, Toff from ‘Made In Chelsea’ and The Saturdays singer Vanessa White. Completing the line-up are comedian Shappui Khorsandi, YouTuber Jack Maynard, footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah, and former footballer Dennis Wise. However, if previous years are anything to go by, a further two stars could join the 10-strong line-up a few days into the series. Here, we meet all of the confirmed stars ahead of Sunday’s (19 November) launch show. Jenny McAlpine

Known for: ‘Coronation Street’ star Date of birth: 12 February 1984 Phobias: “Leaving my son, Albert. But I don’t have any other big fears.” Dream camper: “Nadiya Hussain from Bake Off as it would be brilliant if she could make us some cakes. But not Alan Halsall (Tyrone from ‘Coronation Street’) as he is the practical joker on the ‘Corrie’ set.” She says: “I always cry. So if I am not crying in the Jungle, you’d better call a doctor!” Dennis Wise

Known for: Retired footballer Date of birth: 16 December 1966 Phobias: “I am a bit claustrophobic and so I am dreading any trial involving a coffin. Dream camper: “Elvis Presley. I really like his music and so if we could, I’d love to have him in camp.” He says: “Some of my friends will think I am very mad doing this. They will get enjoyment out of it. John Franco and Vinnie Jones – I am sure they will have some fun on this! They will probably vote for me to do the trials knowing them!” Rebekah Vardy

Known for: Wife of footballer Jamie Vardy Date of birth: 17 February 1982 Phobias: “I am not a great fan of spiders but I don’t think I’ve got any sort of fears. That said, I don’t like confined spaces. Missing any special occasion.” Dream camper: “Piers Morgan. I like the fact he’s honest.” She says: “I think the public see me as a ‘WAG’ so to speak and probably someone who doesn’t get stuck in. People will see a different side to me and it will be nice to show people what I am really like. I am actually a nice person.” Jack Maynard

Known for: Vlogger Date of birth: 23 November 1994 Phobias: “I think I am scared of everything. When I go in, I will find out what I am properly scared of.” Dream camper: “David Beckham – let’s dream big!” He says: “To be the first vlogger is a game changer. Hopefully I can do the Internet proud. You are respected by the younger generation and YouTube is changing the game. By doing this programme, it’s going to be nice to show older viewers.” Shappi Khorsandi

Known for: Comedian Date of birth: 8 June 1973 Phobias: “Heights and I am dreading not being able to drink a cup of tea.” Dream camper: “Mel and Sue would be a real laugh and I’d love to chat to Emma Thompson in the jungle.” She says: “I’d like to think I am gutsy. You can’t let people down. I am a single mum and I’ve always had to do my best and get through everything. You haven’t got time to sit down and have a whinge.” Amir Khan

Known for: Boxing champion Date of birth: 8 December 1986. Phobias: “Spiders, snakes and heights.” Dream camper: “Drake and Floyd Mayweather would be amazing!” He says: “People only ever see me in the boxing ring. It will be nice to show people what I am like away from it.” Stanley Johnson

Known for: Author, ex politician and father of Boris Johnson Date of birth: 18 August 1940 Phobias: “I will be ok on that front but obviously I don’t want to be bitten by a black widow spider.” Dream camper: “Ian Redmond, tropical field biologist and conservationist – he’s a man who has absolutely adapted to life in the wild.” He says: “I don’t think my children will find out unless they turn the telly on. They are all very busy. They will pick it up somewhere I suppose. They are so busy. If the Johnsons spent all their time watching other Johnsons on TV, they would have nothing else to do!” Vanessa White

Known for: Former The Saturdays singer Date of birth: 30 October 1989 Phobias: “Bugs!” Dream camper: “I can’t wait to get to know everybody in there.” She says: “I told the rest of the group just before I went to Australia. I kept it a secret for ages but I had to tell them in the end as I really wanted to. I just know they will vote for me to do the trials, as they will want to see me scream and shout.” Jamie Lomas

Known for: ‘Hollyoaks’ actor Date of birth: 21 April 1975 Phobias: “Bugs, spiders and cockroaches crawling all over my head.” Dream camper: “Margot Robbie.” He says: “I was actually asked about this years ago but it wasn’t the right stage in my life. But it’s been a good year with work and I really did feel now was the right time to branch out.” Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo

Known for: ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Date of birth: 23 October 1994 Phobias: “Rats and mice. I am a real jumper.” Dream camper: “Boris Johnson. He would be funny.” She says: “I am used to arguing on ‘MIC’. I wouldn’t be on the show without saying what I think, as that is a massive part of it and so of course I will say what I think on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.” ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.