The footballer’s wife claimed she was “really upset” to hear people believed she had been unkind on the ITV reality show, claiming there were moments the public didn’t see where she was a source of support for Iain.

Rebekah Vardy has hit back at accusations she bullied fellow ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant Iain Lee while in the jungle.

Speaking on Tuesday (5 December) night’s ‘Extra Camp’ following her eviction a day prior, Rebekah said: “Last night, he was one of the reasons I didn’t sleep,” she confessed. “Obviously I knew what had been said, and it really upset me to be portrayed as a bully.

“I had so many conversations with Iain where I tried to pick him up, I practically force fed him when he didn’t want to eat,” she said.

“I don’t have a problem with him. There’s no issues. There’s no divides in the camp.”

She continued: “I was the one, who if he was feeling down, tried to pick him up. It’s just so bent out of context, massively blown out of proportion.”

Rebekah previously claimed she had offered her support to Iain after a particularly gruelling Bushtucker Trial, which saw him break down in tears afterwards.

Revealing she had made a medal for “his courage and bravery,” she said on ‘Good Morning Britain’: “He conquered one of his most painful fears.

“We wanted him to know that we were so proud of him for doing what he did.”

Rebekah and fellow campmate Amir Khan came under fire from viewers after Iain’s trail aired over comments they made about men crying.