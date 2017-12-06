Vanessa White has become the fourth celebrity to be booted off this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’.
The Saturdays singer said she’d had “the time of her life” after leaving camp during Tuesday (5 December) night’s show.
Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, she said: “I don’t think you can ever really know what to expect when you’re in there until you’re in there.
“I’ve had friends who have been on it before so I’ve been asking them, you know, what to expect, but you just can’t explain it.”
Admitting she had conquered many of her fears during her jungle stint, Vanessa added: “I’m not really scared of spiders any more. I went to collect some water the other day... massive spider there... didn’t even flinch.”
Her exit follows those of Shappi Khorsandi, Kezia Dugdale and Rebekah Vardy over the past few days.
Stanley Johnson, Jamie Lomas, Jennie McAlpine, Amir Khan, Georgia Toffolo, Dennis and Iain Lee all currently remain in the jungle, with another eviction due to take place on Wednesday.
After leaving the jungle earlier this week, Rebekah Vardy has also spoken out about accusations she bullied campmate Iain Lee during her stint in there.
Speaking on last night’s ‘Extra Camp’, she said: “I was the one, who if he was feeling down, tried to pick him up. It’s just so bent out of context, massively blown out of proportion.”
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV, with ‘Extra Camp’ airing straight after on ITV2.