The Saturdays singer said she’d had “the time of her life” after leaving camp during Tuesday (5 December) night’s show.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, she said: “I don’t think you can ever really know what to expect when you’re in there until you’re in there.

“I’ve had friends who have been on it before so I’ve been asking them, you know, what to expect, but you just can’t explain it.”

Admitting she had conquered many of her fears during her jungle stint, Vanessa added: “I’m not really scared of spiders any more. I went to collect some water the other day... massive spider there... didn’t even flinch.”