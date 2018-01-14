The journalist became the first person be evicted from the Channel 5 reality show on Friday (12 January), and has since tweeted what viewers saw of her time in the house is “not as it seems”.

India Willoughby has promised to blow the lid on one “treacherous” ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate who she claims “manipulated” her in the house.

India appeared to hint Rachel Johnson was the contestant she had a problem with, seemingly referring to an incident where she asked to look at India’s breasts.

However, she has said she is not currently able to give her full side of the story “for contractual reasons”, but will do so when she appears on ‘The Wright Stuff’ on Monday.

India tweeted: “Gutted to be gone. Thank you @bbuk for the experience. Should have kept my top on and not been manipulated by certain housemates into taking it off.”

She continued: “I’ll explain all of this on @5WrightStuff on Mon morn - and reveal the chief manipulator in the CBB house.

“You don’t know half of what went on in that house. It’s NOT as it seems. Treacherous people. Can’t talk about it for contractual reasons until Mon.”