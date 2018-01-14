India Willoughby has promised to blow the lid on one “treacherous” ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate who she claims “manipulated” her in the house.
The journalist became the first person be evicted from the Channel 5 reality show on Friday (12 January), and has since tweeted what viewers saw of her time in the house is “not as it seems”.
India appeared to hint Rachel Johnson was the contestant she had a problem with, seemingly referring to an incident where she asked to look at India’s breasts.
However, she has said she is not currently able to give her full side of the story “for contractual reasons”, but will do so when she appears on ‘The Wright Stuff’ on Monday.
India tweeted: “Gutted to be gone. Thank you @bbuk for the experience. Should have kept my top on and not been manipulated by certain housemates into taking it off.”
She continued: “I’ll explain all of this on @5WrightStuff on Mon morn - and reveal the chief manipulator in the CBB house.
“You don’t know half of what went on in that house. It’s NOT as it seems. Treacherous people. Can’t talk about it for contractual reasons until Mon.”
After watching a few episodes of her time in the house, India said a “few gaps need filling in for the full story”.
“Naming names as soon as I can #puppetonastring,” she tweeted to one of her followers.
She added: “I’ve been played like a fiddle by a massive manipulator in the
#CBB house. Important part of storyline missing. All revealed Mon.”
After being evicted, India revealed her regrets at not “keeping her gob shut” on many subjects, having spoken at length about gender and trans issues in the house.
She told host Emma Willis: “I should have kept my gob shut and just waited for the questions to come and answered the questions one by one, instead of burying people under a load of statements and views.
“I feel I was fatally wounded in terms of the game of Big Brother early on. I don’t feel I’ve done myself justice, that is my one regret.
“Did I want to stay tonight? Yes. Did I give my best show? No.”
India’s time in the house proved to be controversial on a number of occasions, most notably when she compared the art of drag to the black and white Minstrel show.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on Channel 5.