The police watchdog is investigating after footage emerged of an officer telling a DJ that black people wearing “gangster-style clothing” were more likely to be stopped.

DMO Deejay, who plays weekly at DSTRKT nightclub in Leicester Square, posted a video on YouTube of him being pulled over by police while driving a Bentley GTC convertible in Piccadilly.

The footage was taken in the early hours of January 5 and gained widespread social media attention with more than 85,000 views, prompting the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) to launch its investigation.