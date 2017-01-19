‘Celebrity Big Brother’ started out on Channel 4 as a week-long experiment to put six nice-enough celebrities in a house and see what they did when the showbiz sheen started to wear off.

Over the years, particularly since its move to Channel 5, it’s become a guaranteed controversy magnet, thanks to contestants’ behaviour under the glare of the ‘CBB’ cameras.

However, Channel 4 weathered arguably the biggest controversy ever, back in 2007, when the late Jade Goody entered the house with her family, and ended up becoming the subject of a global scandal.

Throughout her time in the house, Jade - as well as fellow housemates Jack Tweed, Danielle Lloyd and Jo O’Meara - were accused by viewers of bullying Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, with some remarking as the days went by that their behaviour had noticeably racist undertones.

Things reached a peak when the group had an infamous row over an Oxo cube, the aftermath of which saw Danielle Lloyd remarking that Shilpa should “fuck off home”, and Jade referring to her as “Shilpa Fuckawallah” and “Shilpa Poppadom”.