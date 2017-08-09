The 28-year-old has undergone the £5,000 procedure to give him a more rounded hair line, after “years of insecurities” and “being really worried” about losing his locks.

Jake revealed the results of his surgery on Instagram, posting a picture of where his transplanted hair will eventually grow.

He wrote: “So just in case anyone sees me and thinks it’s Frankenstein, I’ve sorted my hairline out after years of insecurities.

“People might say your hair was fine and didn’t need it, but after years of being really worried about losing my hair, I took the dive and did something about it!”

He continued: “I am delighted with how it has turned out!

“Swelling and redness will go down after a week and then just get on with day to day life and wait for the results!!

“My old man was bald and it suited him, I shaved my head and I looked like a peanut M&M, so unfortunately I don’t suit a skin head.”

He added: “I will take any stick anyone wants to give me as well, because honesty I’m buzzing and couldn’t care less about negative comments.”

Jake said he was insecure about his hair line

The procedure, which the likes of footballer Wayne Rooney and former ‘Dancing On Ice’ judge Jason Gardiner have also undergone, involves hair being taken from the back of the patient’s head and replanted in the areas where there is no growth.

Speaking to The Sun, Jake - who appeared on ‘X Factor’ in 2014, before signing up for ’I’m A Celebrity when he was dumped from the competition - also admitted he decided to have the surgery as he didn’t want to marry partner Danielle Fogarty with no hair.

He added that he has been using a black spray to make his hair appear thicker, as well as using balding prevention treatments.

