James Martin has announced a new TV project, following his departure from ‘Saturday Kitchen’ last year.

And after revealing at the time that he was excited to finally have his Saturday mornings to himself, James’s new show will be called… ‘Saturday Morning With James Martin’.

Oh.

However, ITV has confirmed that unlike his past venture, ‘Saturday Morning With James Martin’ will be pre-recorded.

ASM/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock James Martin

The show, filmed in his own kitchen, will see James sharing recipes, alongside guests from across the entertainment industry.

He said: “ITV is just such a wonderful broadcaster and an absolute pleasure to work with. Me and my team feel right at home here and are really excited about growing our relationship with the new projects we have coming up.

“Being back on Saturday mornings feels really exciting, not a day has gone by in the last year without someone asking me if I’ll be back at that time!

“But it was really important to me to do things differently… so the new show will take some unexpected turns, watch this space!”

Following the success of ‘James Martin’s French Adventure’, he’ll also be appearing in a new travel show called ‘James Martin’s American Adventure’, which will see him taking a cross-country road trip.

James added: “America is a place I have always loved and the chance to go and explore it both for Daytime and Peak at ITV is one I simply couldn’t resist!”

