Jane McDonald Speaks Out On Possibility Of 'Loose Women' Return

Jane McDonald has revealed she is open to the idea of returning to ‘Loose Women’.

The ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’ star was a panellist on the ITV daytime show at various points across a 10-year period, before leaving for good in 2014.

Speaking to HuffPost UK ahead of the return of her Channel 5 documentary ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’, she said: “Do you know, I had the best time on ‘Loose Women’ and I’m very, very fond of the show still.

“I know everybody who’s on it and it’s a great open door to go back if I need to.”