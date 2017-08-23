All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/08/2017 17:01 BST | Updated 25/08/2017 11:24 BST

    Jane McDonald Speaks Out On Possibility Of 'Loose Women' Return

    We'd love to see our Jane back on t'panel.

    Jane McDonald has revealed she is open to the idea of returning to ‘Loose Women’

    The ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’ star was a panellist on the ITV daytime show at various points across a 10-year period, before leaving for good in 2014.

    Speaking to HuffPost UK ahead of the return of her Channel 5 documentary ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’, she said: “Do you know, I had the best time on ‘Loose Women’ and I’m very, very fond of the show still.

    “I know everybody who’s on it and it’s a great open door to go back if I need to.”

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    Jane was a 'Loose Woman' on-and-off from 2004 to 2014

    She continued: “Everybody on there is lovely and I’ve got a great relationship with them - the new ones and the old ones.

    “It’s been a big part of my life over the years, so it’s nice I can nip back.”

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Jane is back with a new series of her 'Cruising' travel series

    Jane also confirmed she is still very much in touch with her former co-presenters, adding: “I do miss everybody on it, but we’re all on WhatsApp, so I know what everybody is up to.”

    Asked if she would consider inviting the likes of Carol McGiffin, Denise Welsh, Carol Vorderman and Lisa Maxwell aboard one of her cruises for a special episode of her travel series, she laughed: “That would be hilarious but you wouldn’t be able to show it on air - that would just be too wild.

    “It would never make the censor!”

    Read HuffPost UK’s full interview with Jane here

    ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’ airs on Friday 1 September at 9pm on Channel 5. 

    'Loose Women': Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktvdaytime tvLoose WomenJane McDonald

    Conversations