Jason Manford is following in Bradley Walsh’s footsteps, by becoming the latest TV star to record a covers album.
Bradley stunned everyone when his 2016 release ‘Chasing Dreams’ became the highest-selling debut album of the year and it seems he may have inspired comedian Jason.
A music industry source is quoted as telling the Sun: “It has been very unexpected, but Bradley has proved there’s an absolutely massive market for music from television personalities who everyone knows and loves.
“Jason has a great voice and can already sell out arenas for his comedy.
“His label believes he will soon be doing the same with his music.
“In the past few years he has starred in productions of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘The Producers’, so an album is the next step down a new musical path.”
The paper adds that Jason’s album will be released in early October and feature covers of his favourite show tunes, including ‘On The Street Where You Live’ from ‘My Fair Lady’.
‘The Chase’ host Bradley was the only British artist to release a record that achieved gold selling status in 2016, having sold 111,650 copies since its release in October.
The album, which contains covers of the likes of ‘That’s Life’ and ‘Mr Bojangles’, also ranked as the 57th best selling album of the year overall.
Speaking at the time, Bradley told the iPaper: “I never expected that [a gold album]. It just goes to show that great songs live forever.”