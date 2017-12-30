Jay-Z has revealed the music video for his track ‘Family Feud’ and it’s fair to say that the rapper pulled out all the stops for the clip, which features cameos from countless celebs - including Beyoncé and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.
Directed by Ava DuVernay, the video’s narrative spans a whopping 200 years, with much of the action set in a church.
At one point, the rapper walks through the chapel with Blue Ivy, before taking a seat in confession and referencing his own infidelity while addressing his wife.
Then there are the other A-list cameos, as it soon becomes clear that the power couple and Ava have roped in plenty of friends and collaborators.
One scene reimagines America’s Founding Fathers as a table of Founding Mothers, with stars including Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Brie Larson and Mindy Kaling all taking a seat.
As if that isn’t enough, David Oyelowo - star of Ava’s Oscar-winning film ‘Selma’ - Rashida Jones, Rosario Dawson, Michael B. Jordan, America Ferrera and Constance Wu also pop up.
The catch? While some clips have been shared on social media, you can’t watch the whole video without having Tidal. If you’re ever going to sign up, people, now is probably the time.
Director Ava has shared an insight into the making of the video on Twitter, sharing the thinking behind some of the most poignant scenes:
2017 has been a successful year for Jay-Z, with his album ‘4:44’ being praised by critics and earning eight Grammy nominations.
The rapper and wife Beyoncé also welcomed twins, son Sir Carter and daughter Rumi.