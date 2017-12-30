Jay-Z has revealed the music video for his track ‘Family Feud’ and it’s fair to say that the rapper pulled out all the stops for the clip, which features cameos from countless celebs - including Beyoncé and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the video’s narrative spans a whopping 200 years, with much of the action set in a church.

At one point, the rapper walks through the chapel with Blue Ivy, before taking a seat in confession and referencing his own infidelity while addressing his wife.