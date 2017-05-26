All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    26/05/2017 12:03 BST | Updated 26/05/2017 12:06 BST

    Jeff Buckley's Death 20th Anniversary: 'Grace' Singer-Songwriter Remembered In Rare Vintage Pictures

    Jeff died in the Mississippi River.

    It’s been two decades since American singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley died in the waters of the Mississippi, but his flame has never been extinguished. 

    With his death, Jeff joined the likes of Nick Drake, Marc Bolan and Kurt Cobain, talents destined to live short on earth, but long and increasingly dear in the memories of their fans. 

    Jeff died only three years after his album ‘Grace’ was released, including what has become, arguably, the definitive version of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’. 

    His short but stellar career started in New York, when he performed at a tribute concert for his own late father Tim Buckley. Our first picture below shows him on stage on that night in 1991, when the audience stopped and realised that another legend had been born... 

    • Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images via Getty Images
      American musician Jeff Buckley (1966 - 1997) performs during the 'Greetings from Tim Buckley' concert, a tribute to his father, at Arts at St. Ann, Brooklyn, New York, April 26, 1991.
    • Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images via Getty Images
      Portrait of American musician Jeff Buckley (1966 - 1997) at Vartoogian Studios, New York, New York, February 6, 1992.
    • Anthony Pidgeon via Getty Images
      Jeff Buckley performs during soundcheck at Hotel Utah in San Francisco, California, USA on 21st January, 1994.
    • Michel Linssen via Getty Images
      BIDDINGHUIZEN, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 26: Jeff Buckley posed backstage at the Lowlands festival near Biddinghuizen, Holland on August 26 1994
    • Frans Schellekens via Getty Images
      BIDDINGHUIZEN, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 26: Jeff Buckley posed backstage at the Lowlands festival near Biddinghuizen, Holland on August 26 1994 
    • Dave Tonge via Getty Images
      American singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley (1966 - 1997), Atlanta, Georgia, USA, August 1994.
    • Bob Berg via Getty Images
      NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 1994: American singer/songwriter Jeff Buckley poses for a November 1994 portrait at the Tribeca club 'Wetlands' in New York City, New York. 
    • Dave Tonge via Getty Images
      American singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley (1966 - 1997), Atlanta, Georgia, USA, August 1994.
    • Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images via Getty Images
      Pakistani musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (1948 - 1997) (left) shares a laugh with American musician Jeff Buckley (1966 - 1997) backstage after Khan's World Music Institute concert at Town Hall, New York, New York, October 7. 1995. 
    • Copyright Merri Cyr Photography
    • Copyright Merri Cyr Photography
    • Copyright Merri Cyr Photography
    • Michel Linssen via Getty Images
    • Copyright Merri Cyr Photography
