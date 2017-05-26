It’s been two decades since American singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley died in the waters of the Mississippi, but his flame has never been extinguished.

With his death, Jeff joined the likes of Nick Drake, Marc Bolan and Kurt Cobain, talents destined to live short on earth, but long and increasingly dear in the memories of their fans.

Jeff died only three years after his album ‘Grace’ was released, including what has become, arguably, the definitive version of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’.

His short but stellar career started in New York, when he performed at a tribute concert for his own late father Tim Buckley. Our first picture below shows him on stage on that night in 1991, when the audience stopped and realised that another legend had been born...