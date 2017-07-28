Jennifer Aniston is set to return to the small screen in a brand new series with her friend Reese Witherspoon.
It will be the actress’s first TV show since ‘Friends’ wrapped over a decade ago.
The as-yet-untitled series about a morning television show set in New York already has a stellar team behind it.
‘House of Cards’ producer Jay Carson is attached to write the script, with Academy Award nominee Steve Kloves (‘Harry Potter’) set to executive produce.
As well as starring in the lead roles, Jennifer and Reese will also act as executive producers.
It’s not the first time the two stars have worked together. Reese played the younger sister of Rachel Green, played by Jennifer, in series six of ‘Friends’.
Earlier this year Jennifer hinted that she’d like to return to TV, telling Variety “that’s where the work is”.
She added: “I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time. “The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore.”
Reece has also successfully jumped from the big screen to the small screen, having recently starred in the critically acclaimed HBO drama ‘Big Little Lies’, which earned her an Emmy nomination.