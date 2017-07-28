Jennifer Aniston is set to return to the small screen in a brand new series with her friend Reese Witherspoon.

It will be the actress’s first TV show since ‘Friends’ wrapped over a decade ago.

The as-yet-untitled series about a morning television show set in New York already has a stellar team behind it.

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jennifer Aniston

‘House of Cards’ producer Jay Carson is attached to write the script, with Academy Award nominee Steve Kloves (‘Harry Potter’) set to executive produce.

As well as starring in the lead roles, Jennifer and Reese will also act as executive producers.

It’s not the first time the two stars have worked together. Reese played the younger sister of Rachel Green, played by Jennifer, in series six of ‘Friends’.

NBC

Earlier this year Jennifer hinted that she’d like to return to TV, telling Variety “that’s where the work is”.

Reece has also successfully jumped from the big screen to the small screen, having recently starred in the critically acclaimed HBO drama ‘Big Little Lies’, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

