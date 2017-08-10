Jennifer Lawrence has admitted she’s been “unable to shake” the feeling that has been hanging over her since her nude photos leaked three years ago.

In the summer of 2014, Jennifer was the most high-profile of a number of celebrities whose private photos were obtained illegally and then posted on websites like 4Chan and Reddit, as part of a mass celebrity hacking.

Jennifer also said that she still lives in fear of a similar incident, revealing: “When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?’. Even when it’s nothing.

The interview accompanies Jennifer’s new Vogue photo-shoot, which sees her in a string of retro poses.

She first spoke out about the incident a month after it happened, in a much-publicised Vanity Fair interview.

Addressing the people who searched for her nude photos, she said they were “perptuating a sexual offence” and “should cower with shame”.

She added: “Even people who I know and love say, ‘Oh, yeah, I looked at the pictures.’ I don’t want to get mad, but at the same time I’m thinking, I didn’t tell you that you could look at my naked body.

“It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change.”

Read her new interview in full in the September issue of Vogue.

