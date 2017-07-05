Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Second Baby

Jeremy McConnell has claimed that Stephanie Davis is pregnant with their second baby, following a public fight at the weekend.

McConnell, 27, who already has a six-month-old son, Caben-Albi, with the ex-Hollyoaks actress, said that the fight was partially caused by the baby news.

Speaking to The Metro, McConnell said: “It all kicked off but the argument started because she was drinking and smoking when she knew she was pregnant.”

HuffPost UK spoke to a rep for Stephanie Davis who said they would not be commenting on the issue at this time.