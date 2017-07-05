Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Second Baby

Jeremy McConnell has claimed that Stephanie Davis is pregnant with their second baby, following a public fight at the weekend.
McConnell, 27, who already has a six-month-old son, Caben-Albi, with the ex-Hollyoaks actress, said that the fight was partially caused by the baby news.
Speaking to The Metro, McConnell said: “It all kicked off but the argument started because she was drinking and smoking when she knew she was pregnant.”
HuffPost UK spoke to a rep for Stephanie Davis who said they would not be commenting on the issue at this time.
Talking to the Daily Mail, McConnell said: “She just told me that she was pregnant. I was pretty shocked as it wasn’t planned, but to be honest I was excited.
“The pregnancy was not planned and given our history together, took me by surprise. I was pleased, but still in a bit of a shock.”
The reality star claims that he and his on-off girlfriend found out about their second child at the weekend, and were due to go for an ultrasound scan when the fight started in North London.
The couple were staying at the Royal Chase Hotel in Enfield, when Davis was allegedly arrested for assaulting her partner.
McConnell was in court only last month as he pleaded not guilty to assaulting the mother of his son. However, he did admit to causing criminal damage to her home during the alleged incident in March.