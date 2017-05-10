Jeremy McConnell Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Stephanie Davis

Reality star Jeremy McConnell has pleaded not guilty to assaulting the mother of his son, Stephanie Davis.

Jeremy and Stephanie met last year when they both appeared on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and embarked upon an on-off relationship after the show was over.

More recently, following the birth of their son, Caben-Albi, it was reported that Jeremy had been arrested on suspicion of assault, pleading not guilty in Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday (10 May).