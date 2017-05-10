Jeremy McConnell Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Stephanie Davis

Reality star Jeremy McConnell has pleaded not guilty to assaulting the mother of his son, Stephanie Davis.
Jeremy and Stephanie met last year when they both appeared on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and embarked upon an on-off relationship after the show was over.
More recently, following the birth of their son, Caben-Albi, it was reported that Jeremy had been arrested on suspicion of assault, pleading not guilty in Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday (10 May).
However, he did admit to causing criminal damage to her home during the alleged incident in March.
Prior to his court appearance, a police statement read: “Merseyside Police can confirm Jeremy, 27 years, of Swords, Ireland has been charged with assault and criminal damage following an incident in Rainhill on 9 March 2017.
“He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 10 May 2017.”
At the time of his arrest in March, a spokesperson for Jeremy denied the accusation of assault, saying: “Jeremy denies any wrongdoing, however he is fully cooperating with the police in their investigations.”
Jeremy recently completed a stint in rehab in a bid to tackle issues relating to drug and alcohol abuse, after which Stephanie revealed she was giving her ex another chance.
As recently as this weekend, the former ‘Hollyoaks’ star shared a photo of them kissing on her Instagram page, captioning the picture: “Proud of this one. What a man he’s become. Hope I can make you proud the way you have made me.”
However, last week she sparked concern among her followers when she shared a now-deleted tweet, which read: “Someone who gives you and doesn’t answer, don’t I. There beat a cheat n always n in [sic].”