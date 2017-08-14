Former ‘Apprentice’ candidate Jessica Cunningham is mourning the death of her former partner and the father of her three children, Alistair Eccles.

Alistair was found at his home on Friday (11 August), and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative for Jessica has now paid tribute to Alistair, telling the Mirror Online: “Despite their break-up, Alistair was a really good father to their children.

BBC Jessica Cunningham

A police spokesperson added: “We were called shortly before 3am on August 11 following a report that a 35-year-old man had been taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital after he had been found at an address on Underley Street, Burnley.

“He was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the Coroner.”

The couple had three daughters during their time together, eventually splitting in 2013 after he pleaded guilty to money laundering, though they always remained close for the sake of their children.

Twitter Alistair in his Twitter picture

Jessica is best known for her participation in last year’s series of ‘The Apprentice’, making it through to the penultimate week before being “fired” by Lord Sugar.

Just one month after her ‘Apprentice’ elimination aired, Jessica took part in the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ edition of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

She was a late entrant alongside ‘Geordie Shore’ cast member Chloe Ferry and former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star Kim Woodburn, and eventually became the seventh housemate to be eliminated.

