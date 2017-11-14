Speaking on a forthcoming episode of ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ , Jim claimed Bruce left the show when bosses realised they could get him to host the gameshow for a cheaper fee.

The comic has claimed the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host refused to speak to him, after Jim succeeded him as the host of ‘The Generation Game’ .

Jim Davidson has revealed he had a secret feud with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth .

“One day there was a knock on the door and a man said, ‘Jim, we are recording ‘The Generation Game’ tomorrow and Bruce has gone sick. Can you step in to do it?’,” he recalled. “I said I would give it a go. I was not particularly good, but it made Bruce get better really quickly.

“When negotiations came for series 34 for Bruce they used me as a chess piece to say, ‘We can’t go to that [his fee], Bruce. We have this guy.’

“I took over and I don’t think Bruce was very happy. He did not speak to me again for the rest of his life.”

He added: “He did not speak to me much anyway. I was always the upstart.”

Bruce first hosted ‘The Generation Game’ from its inception in 1971 to 1977, at which point Larry Grayson took over.