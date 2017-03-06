Jimmy Carr Admits His Tax Avoidance Furore 'Could Have Ended Ended His Career'

Jimmy Carr has admitted that his tax avoidance scandal could have ended his career, during an interview on Radio 4’s ‘Desert Island Discs’. The comedian hit headlines for all the wrong reasons back in 2012, when there was a backlash from the public after it was discovered that he’d used a legal tax avoidance scheme. On Sunday’s (5 March) ‘Desert Island Discs’, Jimmy admitted that he was worried what the future would hold for him career-wise.

He told Kirsty Young: “When you’re in the middle of that, [it’s] like, ‘Could this be a career-ender?’ I guess with something like that, that’s the worst case scenario. “Even worst case scenario, I’ve had a pretty good run in showbiz terms. I’ve been at the same level for probably 12 years now - that’s very lucky to have a long, sustained career in showbiz. So it’s going to disappear at some point.” Jimmy added that he was especially worried when the then Prime Minister David Cameron made a statement on the news stories. “If the Prime Minister breaks off from the G20 summit in Mexico - in a meeting with the 19 most important people in the world - and he comes out and makes a press statement about your tax affairs, that is going to need dealing with, right now,” he continued. “You’ve got to get out in front of it, and also you need to own it. “Sometimes when footballers are involved in these things, people go, ‘Well he probably didn’t know what was going on and he got advice’.

