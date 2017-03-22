Speaking on ‘The One Show’ , John suggested ITV hadn’t exactly pulled it off as they might have hoped, despite enjoying his stint on the show.

The Liverpudlian comedian was the second guest host of ITV’s latest venture earlier this month, though the show has hardly been lauded by viewers so far .

John Bishop has admitted he thinks there are still some kinks to be ironed out if ‘The Nightly Show’ is to remain our screens.

He explained: “ITV had a go at moving the news, and I think that’s a positive thing, because to be honest, it seems daft to me that the two biggest terrestrial channels have the news on at exactly the same time.

“It’s the same news, give people another option.”

However, while he applauded ITV for taking a chance, he did have some criticism, adding: “Perhaps if they’d have done [‘The Nightly Show’] at half 10 it would have been different, the reaction would have been different. The week that I did, I enjoyed, and I’d stack up it a lot of entertainment shows.

“But what’s difficult is when you come into something for a week, and you’ve got a production that’s not your production, so you’re coming in and trying to change things on the huff.

“I definitely think there’s a place on British telly for a show of that nature but perhaps it hasn’t been executed as well as it could have been.”