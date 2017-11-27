The 26-year-old woman was on a hen night at Atik nightclub in Tollcross when the incident is alleged to have happened.

The former ‘This Morning’ host is alleged to have put his hand up a woman’s skirt during a night out in Edinburgh in June.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged a 52-year-old man following a report that a 26-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault at a nightclub in the Tollcross area on Sunday 25 June.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service added they had received a report about the matter and it is “currently under consideration”.

Leslie has since spoken out to “totally deny the allegation that has been made”.

“I have not done anything wrong,” he told The Mirror.

His solicitor also issued a statement claiming there is CCTV evidence to back up his version of events.

“CCTV cameras captured the whole event and the footage has been submitted by us along with ­witness statements to the procurator fiscal for consideration,” solicitor Mark Harrower said.

“In my view it is entirely consistent with my client’s account of events.”

Leslie rose to fame as one of the hosts of ‘Blue Peter’ in 1989, before going on to host the likes of ‘Style Challenge’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

He presented ‘This Morning’ with Fern Britton from 1999 to 2002, when he was replaced by current host Phillip Schofield.

He was said to be entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this summer, but was rumoured to have pulled out at the eleventh hour.