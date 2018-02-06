British-born actor John Mahoney, who starred as Martin Crane in US sitcom Frasier, has died aged 77, his manager said.
Mahoney, who starred as Frasier Crane’s father on the hit US sitcom for more than 10 years, passed away on Sunday while in hospice care in Chicago, TMZ reports.
Born in Blackpool, Mahoney began his career on the stage in the UK before moving to the US.
His cause of death was not immediately announced.
Mahoney played the straight-talking father of Frasier and Niles Crane, who were portrayed by Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce, in the hit comedy
Frasier ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004 and Mahoney won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2000 in for the role.
Mahoney was also nominated for two Emmys and two Golden Globes.