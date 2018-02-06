All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/02/2018 00:28 GMT

    John Mahoney Dead: 'Frasier' Star Dies, Aged 77

    Starred in hit sitcom for more than a decade.

    British-born actor John Mahoney, who starred as Martin Crane in US sitcom Frasier, has died aged 77, his manager said.

    Mahoney, who starred as Frasier Crane’s father on the hit US sitcom for more than 10 years, passed away on Sunday while in hospice care in Chicago, TMZ reports.

    NBC via Getty Images

    Born in Blackpool, Mahoney began his career on the stage in the UK before moving to the US.

    His cause of death was not immediately announced.

    Mahoney played the straight-talking father of Frasier and Niles Crane, who were portrayed by Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce, in the hit comedy

    Frasier ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004 and Mahoney won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2000 in for the role.

    Mahoney was also nominated for two Emmys and two Golden Globes.

    MORE:frasierJohn MahoneyFrasier Crane

    Conversations