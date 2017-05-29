The presenter was the longest-serving ‘Blue Peter’ host, and well-known as being the show’s “action man” thanks to his eagerness to take on stunts and challenges.

Martyn Goodacre via Getty Images John in 2000

He also became famous for his ‘Get down, Shep!’ catchphrase, which was his go-to term for when the show’s dog wasn’t behaving.

Following the sad news of his death, a number of previous ‘Blue Peter’ stars have led those sharing their memories and condolences on Twitter:

SADDEST news about the legendary John Noakes who inspired me to want to present Blue Peter & do EVERYTHING he did. THE BEST! #johnnoakes — Katy Hill (@KatyHillTV) May 29, 2017

John Noakes. Best Blue Peter presenter ever. RIP. So sad. pic.twitter.com/LRMjhI5AeB — Konnie Huq (@Konnie_Huq) May 29, 2017

John Noakes R.I.P. Yes, big part of our childhood. https://t.co/arhRO23M9X — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 29, 2017

#OnThisDay 1973: John Noakes was in danger of getting rope burns in some rather awkward places on Blue Peter. pic.twitter.com/XDPctYiGBR — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) March 26, 2017

'The shattered hull was all that remained of Val's boat....'



You were the best, John Noakes, RIP X — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) May 29, 2017

1970's Safety - John Noakes (Blue Peter - Climbing Nelsons' Column) https://t.co/v8r388WwNn — Matt Berry (@porksmith) May 29, 2017

God Bless the daredevil and a lovely man John Noakes. Miss Ya Tons — Keith Chegwin (@keithchegwin) May 29, 2017

The BBC has also released a statement from its Director-General, Tony Hall, which read: “John Noakes was one of the BBC’s most loved children’s presenters.

“He was a warm and engaging presenter who appealed to all ages and provided children’s TV with some of its most memorable moments. He will be missed by his many friends and family.”

John’s death was confirmed by a family friend, Wendy Downes.

Her statement read: “He had endured and suffered from Alzheimer’s over recent years and whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing.

“His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with ‘Blue Peter’, will live on in many people’s memories and that is how his family would like him remembered.”

