‘Blue Peter’ stars past and present are leading tributes to John Noakes, whose death was announced on Monday (29 May) morning.
The presenter was the longest-serving ‘Blue Peter’ host, and well-known as being the show’s “action man” thanks to his eagerness to take on stunts and challenges.
He also became famous for his ‘Get down, Shep!’ catchphrase, which was his go-to term for when the show’s dog wasn’t behaving.
Following the sad news of his death, a number of previous ‘Blue Peter’ stars have led those sharing their memories and condolences on Twitter:
The BBC has also released a statement from its Director-General, Tony Hall, which read: “John Noakes was one of the BBC’s most loved children’s presenters.
“He was a warm and engaging presenter who appealed to all ages and provided children’s TV with some of its most memorable moments. He will be missed by his many friends and family.”
John’s death was confirmed by a family friend, Wendy Downes.
Her statement read: “He had endured and suffered from Alzheimer’s over recent years and whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing.
“His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with ‘Blue Peter’, will live on in many people’s memories and that is how his family would like him remembered.”