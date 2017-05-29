John Noakes has died at the age of 83, it has been confirmed.

The TV star, who was best-known for his time as a ‘Blue Peter’ presenter, had suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Photoshot via Getty Images John with Shep

His friend Wendy Downes confirmed the news of his death to the Sun. She said: “John Noakes, died peacefully on Sunday morning May 28th.

John’s stint on ‘Blue Peter’ in the 1960s and ‘70s saw him become the show’s longest-serving presenter.

When his time on the programme came to an end, he fronted his own documentary series, ‘ Go With Noakes’.

In 1984 he settled in Majorca with his wife Vicky, and their son Mark.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017