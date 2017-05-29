John Noakes has died at the age of 83, it has been confirmed.
The TV star, who was best-known for his time as a ‘Blue Peter’ presenter, had suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.
His friend Wendy Downes confirmed the news of his death to the Sun. She said: “John Noakes, died peacefully on Sunday morning May 28th.
“He had endured and suffered from Alzheimer’s over recent years and whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing.
“His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with ‘Blue Peter’, will live on in many people’s memories and that is how his family would like him remembered.”
John’s stint on ‘Blue Peter’ in the 1960s and ‘70s saw him become the show’s longest-serving presenter.
When his time on the programme came to an end, he fronted his own documentary series, ‘ Go With Noakes’.
In 1984 he settled in Majorca with his wife Vicky, and their son Mark.