Johnny’s death was announced in a statement from his wife, Laeticia, and comes after a battle with lung cancer.

French rockstar Johnny Hallyday has died at the age of 74.

“Johnny Hallyday has left us,” Laeticia said (via the BBC). “I write these words without believing them. But yet, it’s true. My man is no longer with us.

“He left us tonight as he lived his whole life, with courage and dignity.”

A number of famous faces have shared their condolences online, including Céline Dion.

“I’m very sad to hear the news that Johnny Hallyday passed away,” she wrote on Twitter. “He was a giant in show business...a true icon!

“My thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones, and to the millions of fans who adored him for many decades. He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.- Céline xx.”