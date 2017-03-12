Joni Sledge Dead: Sister Sledge Singer Dies, Aged 60

The singer, who formed the group with her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy in 1971, was found unresponsive by a friend at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, her publicist said. A cause of death has not been determined.

Her sudden death was announced in a post on Facebook by her family.

“Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family,” the statement read.

“We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni passed away yesterday.”

It added: “We miss her and hurt for her presence, her radiance, and the sincerity with which she loved and embraced life.”

The group were best known for the disco classics ‘Lost In Music’ and the Grammy-nominated ‘We Are Family’, which sold more than a million copies after it was released in 1978.