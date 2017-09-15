A reporter at the Financial Times is believed to have been killed by a crocodile while on holiday in Sri Lanka.

Staff at the newspaper on Friday paid tribute to Paul McClean, who joined the publication as a graduate trainee two years ago, describing him as “warm, funny and talented”.

Reports suggest that the 24-year-old was last seen “waving his hands in the air” after being seized by a reptile at a lagoon called Crocodile Rock.

The Oxford-educated journalist was said to have gone to the area for a surfing lesson and had wandered off from friends when he was dragged underwater.