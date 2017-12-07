Australia became the 26th nation to legalise same-sex marriage on Thursday.

Cheers and singing rang out in the packed parliament public gallery, a symbolic moment for a country where some states ruled homosexual acts to be illegal until just 20 years ago.

Politicians, who had cast aside a conservative push to allow religious objectors to refuse service to same-sex couples, waved rainbow flags and embraced on the floor of the chamber, where earlier in the debate a politician had proposed to his same-sex partner.

Fewer than five of 150 MPs voted against the law, Reuters news agency reported.