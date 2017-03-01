'Judge Rinder' Guest Thrown Off Show After Kicking Off At Courtroom Star

A guest on ‘Judge Rinder’ has revealed he was thrown off the show after launching himself at the show’s star.
Travis Simpkins, who gained notoriety after appearing on ‘Benefits Britain’ in 2015, was on the ITV daytime show for a second time when the incident occurred.
The teenager has claimed he kicked off when the Judge - real name Robert Rinder - brought up the fact his family were on benefits.
Speaking to the Daily Star, Travis said security removed him from the studio, after he went for Robert.
“When I’ve gone on all they keep mentioning were benefits and they’re going on to my brother and his girlfriend because they’re due to get married and they’re also on benefits,” Travis explained.
“They’re going in on them two and I couldn’t just stand there and watch what was happening so I kicked off big time.
“I started screaming at Judge Rinder and I just ran at him and all of a sudden security came out of nowhere and lifted me off my feet and took me straight to the producers.”
Travis denied he was ever physically going to attack Robert, but did make a threat while being spoken to by producers.
“When I was backstage I was saying ‘I’m gonna smash his head in’,” he said. “I weren’t actually gonna physically touch him, I was just gonna run at him and scream at him because that’s what they wanted.”
Travis appeared on the show - which has not yet aired - to sort out a dispute with his brother, who he claimed owed him money.
Judge Rinder later ruled Travis should be awarded £2,000 of the £3,600 he was claiming for, but Travis has said he feels like he has “sold himself” to the programme, and has been left feeling like “a big t***”.
