Sweden’s Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny has decided to discontinue the investigation into the 45-year-old, who has lived in the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012, trying to avoid extradition.

Julian Assange has defiantly spoken of his “important victory” after Sweden dropped a rape investigation into the WikiLeaks founder from which he has been hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy for five years.

Ny reportedly filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, seemingly ending a seven-year legal stand-off.

UK refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received a US extradition warrant for Julian Assange. Focus now moves to UK.

But Scotland Yard said it was still obliged to execute a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court for the arrest of Assange following his failure to surrender to the court in June 2012, should he leave the building.

Assange has long fought extradition to Sweden, saying he feared it would ultimately mean extradition to the US for prosecution over what Wikileaks has published.

Sweden’s decision to discontinue its case ends that threat.

But appearing on the balcony of the embassy on Friday evening, Assange said a “legal conflict” with the United States and the UK continued and the “road is far from over”.

He “extremely regretful” that he was still being threatened with arrest and ignored shouts from the crowd demanding to know whether he would now surrender to police.

Assange’s lawyer, Juan Branco, reportedly said his client will now try to claim asylum in France, The Telegraph reports.

WikiLeaks tweeted on Friday morning that the “focus now moves to UK” as Assange awaits confirmation whether or not a US extradition warrant for Assange has been receive.

The whistleblower fears being extradited to the US if he is sent to Sweden.

Assange could face trial in the US following the mass leak of hundreds of thousands of secret US military and diplomatic documents.

Following Friday’s announcement, Assange tweeted an old picture of himself looking happy.