    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/02/2018 08:00 GMT

    ‘EastEnders’ Legend June Brown Gives Fellow Celebs More Than They Bargained For On ‘100 Years Younger In 21 Days’ After Flashing Her 'Drawers'

    😂😂😂

    If you’ve ever wondered how ‘EastEnders’ star June Brown manages to stay so active at the age of 91, wonder no more.

    The actress, who plays Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, practices Tibetan yoga.

    ITV
    June Brown

    We know this because June gave a demonstration of it on ITV’s ‘100 Years Younger In 21 Days’ on Tuesday night’s opening episode, but ended up giving her fellow celebs a bit more than they bargained more in the process.

    June was joined by Shaun Ryder, Roy Walker, Claire King, Russell Grant, Sid Owen, Sherrie Hewson and Sandra Martin at a rejuvenation clinic in Sardinia in a bid to look younger.

    ITV

    After it was revealed that June had the brain age of a 59-year-old, she let the other celebs in on how she stays so fit and active.

    After demonstrating a spot of spinning (as you do), June lay on the floor on her back, and lifted her legs in the air.

    Unfortunately, she ended up flashing her underwear.

    “Excuse my drawers,” she told the other celebs.

    <3

    Her former ‘EastEnders’ co-star Sid Owen nailed it when he said: “June is just a happy soul which keeps you young, I suppose.”

    And viewers couldn’t get enough of her...

    Be more June, everyone.

    ‘100 Years Younger in 21 Days’ continues on ITV next Tuesday at 9pm.

