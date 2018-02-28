If you’ve ever wondered how ‘EastEnders’ star June Brown manages to stay so active at the age of 91, wonder no more. The actress, who plays Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, practices Tibetan yoga.

ITV June Brown

We know this because June gave a demonstration of it on ITV’s ‘100 Years Younger In 21 Days’ on Tuesday night’s opening episode, but ended up giving her fellow celebs a bit more than they bargained more in the process. June was joined by Shaun Ryder, Roy Walker, Claire King, Russell Grant, Sid Owen, Sherrie Hewson and Sandra Martin at a rejuvenation clinic in Sardinia in a bid to look younger.

ITV

After it was revealed that June had the brain age of a 59-year-old, she let the other celebs in on how she stays so fit and active. After demonstrating a spot of spinning (as you do), June lay on the floor on her back, and lifted her legs in the air. Unfortunately, she ended up flashing her underwear. “Excuse my drawers,” she told the other celebs. <3

June Brown is 90 years young, but what's her secret? Will our celebs be able to look years younger after a few weeks.#100YearsYounger in 21 Days. Tonight 9pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/QQc71w5Cxl — ITV (@ITV) February 27, 2018

Her former ‘EastEnders’ co-star Sid Owen nailed it when he said: “June is just a happy soul which keeps you young, I suppose.” And viewers couldn’t get enough of her...

June Brown is an icon — Freddie. (@freddiiebrek) February 27, 2018

June Brown us amazing, I love her. #100YearsYoungerin21Days — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) February 27, 2018

June Brown is an absolute legend! Putting them all to shame! #100YearsYoungerin21Days — Lauren (@LaurenLongwith) February 27, 2018

Be more June, everyone. ‘100 Years Younger in 21 Days’ continues on ITV next Tuesday at 9pm.