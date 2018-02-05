Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance may have been controversy free this time around, but the singer’s “dad-pop” approach has failed to impress fans.

The ‘SexyBack’ star’s 12-minute show saw him complete a whistle stop tour of his greatest hits - with some newer tracks thrown in for good measure - but it’s safe to say Justin’s 2018 set probably won’t go down in Super Bowl history.

Here are all the talking points from his performance…

The opening

Justin kicked things off backstage, performing his current single ‘Filthy’ before walking down a walkway to the stage at the centre of the stadium.

A fine entrance, but given Lady Gaga’s roof stunt in 2017, this was a little underwhelming.

‘Rock Your Body’

JT’s decision to include ‘Rock Your Body’ was somewhat surprising, given that back in 2004, it was during this track that the Janet Jackson incident took place.