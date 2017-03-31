Kasabian’s ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’ music video has been criticised by mental health charities, following its release on Thursday (30 March). The video features band members Sergio Pizzorno and Tom Meighan playing patients in a psychiatric ward, and has now been criticised for “falling back on outdated and damaging stereotypes to grab people’s attention” by one organisation. One of the opening scenes show Serge pushing Tom through a ward in a wheelchair, joining a queue of patients waiting to receive medication.

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, Cal Strode, Senior Media Officer at the Mental Health Foundation said: “The video shows a lack of imagination and inspired creative input, falling back on outdated and damaging stereotypes to grab people’s attention. A music video equivalent of clickbait. “We’ve come a long way in terms of public attitudes towards mental health and reducing stigma, but when people pose as psychiatric inpatients as props for a music video, it reminds us there’s still a long way to go.” A later scene features the two musicians mimicking each other in front a mirror, before they are each replaced by Noel Fielding, a long-time friend of the band, and ‘This Is England’ actor Stephen Graham.

On Friday (31 March) morning, a statement was posted on the website of Time To Change, a joint campaign run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness. Their director, Sue Baker OBE said: “As so many musicians have recently talked openly about their experiences of mental health problems it is disappointing to see this video. The use of the word ‘Psycho’ in a song and accompanying music video featuring people pretending to be psychiatric inpatients is unhelpful, damaging and disappointing when society is moving on from this sad and tired stereotype. “We are sure the insult and harm was unintentional, or misjudged irony, but we are raising it as we know it will only serve to fuel stigma.

“If fans think it is OK to call people with mental health problems who have been psychiatric inpatients ‘psychos’, then we are turning back the tide of progress on public attitudes that are more respectful and less judgemental of people living with mental health problems. “We are keen to work with the band and the music industry to help shift outdated stereotypes and stigma.” In recent months, a number of figures from the music industry have been praised for talking about mental health, and helping to shift public perceptions of what mental illness can be like. Professor Green recently starred in a Head Together video campaign, while grime star Stormzy was praised for rapping about depression on his debut album. Ellie Goulding has also opened up about her own experiences, describing “debilitating” anxiety and panic attacks. The Huffington Post UK has contacted a representative for Kasabian for comment. Watch the full video below...

