56 Times Kate Moss Was The Very Definition Of ‘Cool’

“I would have wanted to be a rock star, a lead singer, if I wasn’t a model. I’d go touring in a bus with my band. In my next life, that’s the plan.”

We’d have to agree with Kate Moss. If she wasn’t the coolest model on the planet (reigning supreme for almost three decades and counting), she’d have been the coolest front woman since Debbie Harry.

Despite gracing magazine covers and catwalks the world over since she was discovered at the age of 14 at JFK airport, we still know relatively little about the Croydon native.

Her resistance to interviews in a world obsessed with every word uttered by people we’ve never heard of has meant that, despite being one of the most famous people on the planet, she’s remained somewhat of an enigma.

And there’s nothing much cooler than that.

Kate Moss, we salute you.

