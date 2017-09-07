Katie Price has postponed two shows on her ‘An Audience With…’ theatre tour, amid ongoing issues in her personal life.

The theatre show has seen Katie travelling around the country and discussing various aspects from her life and career, as well as a Q&A with the audiences.

However, fans in Brighton and Southampton will have to wait a little while longer before they can put their questions to Katie, as she’s pushed back her two shows in the UK cities.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images Katie Price

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of Brighton’s Theatre Royal, she explained: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, my date in Brighton on Wednesday 6 September 2017 has been rearranged to Sunday 26 November 2017.

“I would like to send my apologies for any inconvenience caused by the postponement, and really hope that you are able to join me on my new date.”

A spokesperson also confirmed to Closer that her Southampton show would now be taking place on Friday 1 December.

The change in date comes just days after Katie posted an emotional statement thanking fans for their support, following her mother Amy’s diagnosis with the incurable lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

A week prior, Katie announced that she was seeking a divorce from husband Kieran Hayler, following another alleged infidelity on his part.

