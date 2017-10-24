Katie Price has stuck the knife into Chris Hughes further, after he was forced to apologise for using the N-word in a rap. The ‘Love Island’ star, who has been embroiled in a public feud with Katie over the last few weeks, was filmed using the offensive term as he performed a Drake song during a club appearance on Saturday (21 October) night.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Chris Hughes apologised for using the N-word in a rap

After fans called him out on it, Chris took to Twitter to issue a full apology, but it was not enough for Katie, who branded him “irresponsible” and warned he had only two minutes of fame left. Writing on Twitter, she said: “How many more deleted tweets does this irresponsible person have to do ..think before you post .. 2 mins fame left!”

How many more deleted tweets does this irresponsible person have to do ..think before you post .. 2 mins fame left! https://t.co/s5KG1rMOHQ October 24, 2017

In Chris’s apology, he promised to “learn from this experience”, writing: “Apologies to everyone. Just caught mid flow and unaware at the time I did that. No excuses. “I wanted to take this moment to address the situation with regards to me being filmed singing the lyrics of the Drake song on Saturday night in a club. “While it is clear I am singing along to the lyrics of an artist I love, I can see, and completely understand, how this has caused offense (sic).”

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Katie Price

He continued: “This is absolutely the last thing I would ever have wanted to do and I can only apologise to you all.” “I am mortified that anyone would be upset by my actions. I see this stuff on Snapchat every Saturday and Sunday morning, but that’s no excuse. “I promise to learn from this experience - and am truly sorry.”

Apologies to everyone. Just caught mid flow and unaware at the time I did that. No excuses. 💙 pic.twitter.com/G4tQjKe1Cx — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 23, 2017