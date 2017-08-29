Katie Price Claims 'Other Things Are Going To Come Out' Amid Kieran Hayler Split Drama

Katie Price has said there are further details still to come out about her split from third husband Kieran Hayler.

Over the weekend, Katie announced she was divorcing her husband of four years after discovering he’d been having an affair with their children’s nanny.

Katie made her first live TV appearance since the news came out during Tuesday’s (29 August) edition of ‘Loose Women’, where she filled her fellow panellists in on the drama.

ITV Katie Price appeared on the 'Loose Women' panel following her divorce announcement

“I’ve caught him again, and there’s other things that are also going to come out. So here I am again,” she said.

Katie also claimed there were issues in Kieran’s past that could have caused his addiction, which he was treated for after his first affairs with Katie’s best friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas in 2014.

“I tried my hardest to help and how many times do you forgive someone?” she said.

“I know there’s issues from his past he has to deal with as a kid – you lot know it’s horrific what happened to him as a kid. He just needs to let it all come out.

“But me as a person, all I want to do is enjoy my work, enjoy my family, which I thought we had. I don’t deserve to be hurt, to be betrayed.”

PA Wire/PA Images Katie revealed she was splitting from Kieran Hayler over the weekend

Katie went on to admit she feels differently about Kieran’s cheating this time around, comparing it to when she felt “literally distraught” last time.

“This time, was I expecting it to happen again? Was my guard up? Because I’m reacting completely differently this time,” she said.

“Kieran is devastated, but I’m like ‘you’re devastated, but you’ve done this to me’. He doesn’t want to lose me. He has got an addiction, he has.”

“I know the papers have said I kicked him out, what have I got to gain from kicking him out? I’ve got children involved,” she explained.

“We are going to deal with it privately. It is what it is, and papers are going to speculate on it, but I’m a normal human being, I haven’t deserved any of this at all.”

The nanny at the centre of the drama, Nikki Brown, has broken her silence on Katie’s claims, insisting she has not had an affair with Kieran.

Accusing Katie of using her as a scapegoat, Nikki added: “Katie wanted a divorce, she wants an excuse to get out and blame someone else.”

‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

