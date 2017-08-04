Katie Price has shared a photo of 10-year-old Princess sitting inside a washing machine and some people weren’t happy.

The mum posted the snap on Instagram on Friday 4 August with the caption: “Hide and seek! Found Princess in our new 18kg washing machine.”

The door of the washing machine was open and Price was there with her daughter, but some didn’t see the funny side of it.

“Are you mental? Putting your kid in a washing machine?” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Not good idea for kids to see this, especially if there are young ones running around.”