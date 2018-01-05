Katie Price’s live vocals haven’t always drawn the best reaction (we’re looking at you, Ruth Langsford), but she has come up with a plan to silence her “haters” once and for all. The star has announced plans to audition for ‘The Voice’ to prove she can actually sing. Katie, who released the single ‘I Got U’ last year to a very mixed reception, admitted she was hoping to impress judges Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Tom Jones, whose approval would help shut up those who criticise her singing.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Katie Price has announced plans to audition for 'The Voice'

Speaking to The Voice’s host Emma Willis on ‘Loose Women’, she said: “I’m actually going to do ‘The Voice’ next year. Do you want to know why? Because I get so much stick about my singing when I know I can sing. “If the judges turn around for me I can go ‘there you go they turned around for me’ and if they don’t I’ll still do it.” She continued: “I really want to do it and I am going to do it. There’s no harm in me saying it because they won’t know. I am 100 per cent doing it.” Katie’s admission had quite the reaction on Twitter, with some threatening to boycott the show, while others were curious to see how she would get on:

Quick ITV, cancel the Voice 2019 #LooseWomen — Justice Don Bonkers OBE (@Judge_Don_B) January 4, 2018

I'd actually watch The Voice to see those chairs not turn round for KP #LooseWomen — Pink Giraffe (@cluckingduck70) January 4, 2018

KP says anything for attention. She's doing The Voice now. How will she fit it in, what with her paramedic training, and adopting a baby, and various other things we hear nothing more about #LooseWomen — Sharon (@ShazsTwit) January 4, 2018

After Katie put in a shaky performance of her single on ‘Loose Women’ last year, former ‘X Factor’ star Craig Colton, who wrote the song, defended her, claiming she had “inner ear difficulties”. Katie, who previously attempted to represent the UK at Eurovision in 2005, didn’t seem bothered by the criticism though, insisting she was “living her dream”. ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.