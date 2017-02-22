Katy Perry Reveals Why Her First Brit Awards Were A Total Nightmare

The singer told Nick Grimshaw how she ended up laying down in the toilets and having Natalie Imbruglia comfort her, after coming down with a severe bout of flu.

Katy Perry may be topping the bill of performers at tonight’s (22 February) Brit Awards , but she’s revealed how her first time at the show was a particularly traumatic experience.

Recalling her first appearance at the 2009 ceremony, where she picked up the award for Best International Female, she said on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show: “The first time I went to the Brits I had a flu of maybe 102, and I was so sick and I walked the carpet and they were like ‘You can’t go home’ as they knew I was gonna win, and I was like, ‘Why am I here? I’m literally dying’.

“I went to the girls’ bathroom and went under a credenza and Natalie Imbruglia pulled up the curtain and was like, ‘Are you alright babe?’ and I was shivering with cold sweats and was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here at the Brits, I think I’m getting an award.’”

She continued: “I had to stay and get the award and I just went straight to bed. It was tragic, it was my only connection with the Brits.”